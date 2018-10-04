2019 Toyota Camry Shows Up In Paris With Hybrid Powertrain

Even though Toyota has invested a lot of funds into fuel-cell technology, hybrid vehicles remain the focus of the automaker. And for Europe, the Camry Hybrid will serve as an alternative to the award-winning Mondeo Hybrid and as a replacement for the Avensis Hybrid.
It looks like just another Camry, doesn’t it? But the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and hybrid system make this mid-size sedan the most economical Camry on sale today, generating CO2 emissions as low as 98 grams per kilometer. In regard to fuel consumption, Toyota quotes 4.2 liters per 100 kilometers according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.
All in all, the powertrain offers 218 PS (215 horsepower) and a thermal efficiency of 41 percent. The Dynamic Force Engine promises smoothness and refinement, boasting Dual VVT-i, VVT-iE, and D-4S for optimal performance regardless of driving conditions.
The Toyota Hybrid System II includes Sequential Shiftmatic technology, which is another way of saying the eCVT mimics an automatic transmission with six forward gears. Toyota even talks about “spirited performance and driving enjoyment,” but that isn’t the case at all with the Camry Hybrid.
As all modern Toyota models, the Camry Hybrid is equipped with Safety Sense as standard. The Suite combines a camera and a millimeter-wave radar for detection, enabling functions such as Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, Automatic High Beam, and Road Sign Assist.
Just like the exterior, the cabin doesn’t excel in any form or fashion. The Human Machine Interface consists of a 7.0-inch multi-information display, 10-inch head-up display, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. The switchgear, as you can tell from the photo gallery, is made for wear and tear.
Two color options are available for the interior (Beige or Black), and the seats can be had with fabric or leather upholstery. A touch control panel built into the center armrest allows the rear-seat operation of the air conditioning and audio system, which is not bad at all for a non-premium sedan from the mid-size segment.
Last, but certainly not least, the battery doesn’t eat up into the trunk compartment. The loadspace has a capacity of 524 liters, besting the Ford Mondeo Hybrid. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Passat GTE retains the 586-liter capacity of the non-hybrid model.
