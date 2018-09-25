autoevolution
 

Toyota 2000GT Reinvented as Perfect Retro-Modern Supercar

25 Sep 2018, 19:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
While Toyota might not have the most consistent sports car program, considering it's one of the biggest car companies in the world, it has a certain "never give up, never surrender" attitude that we like. The Supra could make us forget all about the GT 86. But what a good old supercar?
3 photos
Toyota 2000GT Reinvented as Perfect Retro-Modern SupercarToyota 2000GT Reinvented as Perfect Retro-Modern Supercar
I know what you're thinking, that Toyota should let Lexus take car of the supercar business. But that's like Honda allowing Acura make the NSX. Wait... that's confusing.

People want to see awesome wallpaper material from budget brands. And Toyota does have some rich history it can tap into. We're talking about the 2000GT.

It was launched in 1967 with a rear-wheel-drive fastback body. Some call it the Japanese GTO, while others insist it's the first supercar built by the country.

Now is a really good time to give people a heavy dose of nostalgia and cash out. They're listening to vinyl, buying Casio watches and neon jumpers. Heck, Toyota could even crowdfund a 2000GT comeback on Kickstarter!

If they do, they'd be foolish to ignore the work of Taiwan designer Li Yulin. He found the perfect way to integrate those trademark 2000GT headlights into a retro-modern supercar. It's not fussy, like a Lamborghini, yet exudes dynamism.

What would even power such a thing? We'd want at least a six-cylinder. Unfortunately, the era of small-displacement performance engines is long gone. If you're going to call it a 2000GT, it would have the same number of cylinders as a Golf GTI.

The overall proportions are not fitting for a modern supercar, not unless you consider the Mercedes-AMG GT to be such a thing. The double-bubble roof is also reminiscent of the new Supra.

Just saying that brought us to our senses. Toyota is never going to approve a project like this. But maybe for half a million dollars Zagato can hammer some aluminum by hand and put this shape on the road.
Toyota 2000GT Toyota Toyota rendering
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Obscure Cars with Weird NamesTen Obscure Cars with Weird Names
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
May the Space Force Be With You Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 