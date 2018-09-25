Toyota 2000GT Reinvented as Perfect Retro-Modern Supercar

While Toyota might not have the most consistent sports car program, considering it's one of the biggest car companies in the world, it has a certain "never give up, never surrender" attitude that we like. The Supra could make us forget all about the GT 86. But what a good old supercar?

3 photos



People want to see awesome wallpaper material from budget brands. And Toyota does have some rich history it can tap into. We're talking about the 2000GT.



It was launched in 1967 with a rear-wheel-drive fastback body. Some call it the Japanese GTO, while others insist it's the first supercar built by the country.



Now is a really good time to give people a heavy dose of nostalgia and cash out. They're listening to vinyl, buying Casio watches and neon jumpers. Heck, Toyota could even crowdfund a



If they do, they'd be foolish to ignore the work of Taiwan designer



What would even power such a thing? We'd want at least a six-cylinder. Unfortunately, the era of small-displacement performance engines is long gone. If you're going to call it a 2000GT, it would have the same number of cylinders as a Golf GTI.



The overall proportions are not fitting for a modern supercar, not unless you consider the Mercedes- AMG GT to be such a thing. The double-bubble roof is also reminiscent of the new Supra.



