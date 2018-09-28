New Toyota Corolla Gets Air Suspension in Japan

The coolest new Corolla we've ever seen is rear-wheel drive and participates in D1. Some air suspension and shiny wheels can't compare to that, but they do welcome the Toyota hatchback into the world of custom Japanese cars.

This nameplate has been around since the dawn of the Japanese auto industry. It's got twelve generations for God's sake, and this new model certainly does it justice. It's boldly designed, packed with features and has a plush cabin as well.



This is the Corolla Sport, which in Japan probably means it's got a 1.2-liter turbo with 116 HP . The engine is the same as in other Toyotas, but the rev limit has been boosted by 500rpm. Unless we're mistaken, this flavor also comes with the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) which is a 6-speed with rev matching and launch assist.



A 1.8-liter hybrid will also be offered in Japan, though not the more powerful 2-liter version planned in Europe. Also, the



As some of you may have noticed, the Corolla has its own badge replacing the Toyota logo. But other than that, it's the same all over the world. As far as the proportions are concerned, it measures 4,375mm long, 1,790mm wide and riding on a 2,640mm wheelbase. However, the 1,460mm height has been impacted by the air suspension.



