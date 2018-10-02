autoevolution
Toyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in Paris

There's no question that Toyota makes the cars like household appliances. But in that case, the new Corolla Touring is a French-door with InstaView, a built-in TV and apps controls - there's no way you don' like that.
We said our goodbyes to the Auris nameplate, not that it will be sorely missed. Even the European wagon now has a Corolla badge on its rump, and it's a nice-looking rump. It might be this editor's preference for wagons, but I think it looks better than the hatchback - more uninterrupted lines and that sort of thing.

Two things caught our attention at the Toyota stand in Paris this year. The first was that one of the Corolla Touring models had a double exhaust on the right side, even though it was a hybrid, which is unusual but appreciated.

The other was the size of the infotainment screen perched on top of the dashboard. It looks way bigger than what we've previously seen, and it's not the only difference between it and the hatchback. We thought the whole point of putting screens that high up is to reduce driver distraction, but this one might obscure his view.

But if you want a hybrid wagon, this is your only choice, and with a 2.0-liter, 180 horsepower powertrain option, it's not a bad one. People are lamenting the death of the Toyota Avensis, but from where we stand, this is better built and more spacious.

Toyota has been building hybrid longer than anybody else while ignoring the EV trend. If you want a compromise-free family car with real savings on fuel, this is it. Even though it's full of batteries, the trunk is flat and spacious. But if that's not your thing, the regular Corolla hatchback can be a great urban alternative to crossovers like the C-HR. Paris welcomes a red example with a sporty body kit.
