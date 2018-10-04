autoevolution
McLaren Senna vs. McLaren 720S Track Battle Ends In a Massive Gap

The 720S is a testament to McLaren's maturity, with the supercars mixing Grand Tourer genes with the kind of sprinting abilities that allow it to one-up more rivals than one might imagine. Heck, in a recent straight-line test, the 720S even managed to one-up its big brother, the Senna, in the 0 to 60 mph sprint.
And the throttle-addicted folks over at autocar, who held the same test, are now back with a new challenge. This time around, the 720S and the Senna battle on the second's favorite playground, namely the racetrack.

The pair of missiles got together on the Anglesea Circuit, with the obvious aim of impressing the stopwatch.

And there's more - stopwatch figures aside, the driving experience delivered by the two is quite different, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Keep in mind that the Senna packs plenty of assets, from the new Monocage III carbon tub and the active aero to the massaged 4.0-liter V8, which jumps from 720 to 800 horsepower.

This test also makes us wonder how the freshest Macca out there performs and we're referring to the 600 Longtail. Given the LT badge, this can be regarded a serious threat to the all-rounder that is the 720S.

Of course, we must also mention the financial side of the deal. To put things simply, the 720S can be had for a third of the Senna's cost. And there's one factor influencing this that doesn't show up in the video comparo of the two, namely the exclusivity. And you should keep in mind that the British automotive producer is only set to bring 500 units of the Senna to the world.

And while we've talking about the 720S, we'll remind you that earlier today we showcased a drag race between this and the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

