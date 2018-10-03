autoevolution
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider Makes European Debut in Paris

Even though the GTB has been in production for three years, Ferrari is pushing the envelope with the Pista. Developed as a response to the McLaren 720S, the most thrilling member of the 488 family is now available as a convertible.
Making its European debut in Paris after the world premiere at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, the 488 Pista Spider is wonderful in every sense of the world. Drop-top performance has never been sexier, more so if you consider the 8,000-rpm redline of the twin-turbocharged engine.

Ferrari poured a lot of know-how into making the 3.9-liter V8 more powerful than before, starting with larger intercoolers and more air flow. The turbochargers, on the other hand, feature integrated revolution sensors and optimized boost control strategy. Without further beating around the bush, there’s no other Ferrari V8 engine more powerful than the one that propels the Pista to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds.

Torque is on another level too, now rated at 770 Nm (568 pound-feet). This talk about on-paper specifications gets us back to the 720S, which matches the 488 Pista in both horsepower and torque. In other words, Ferrari had to make these modifications to keep up with the current generations of supercars from this segment.

In regard to the art of driving, the Prancing Horse took things to the extreme in order to shed unwanted weight. The glove box has been removed, the carpets are gone and in their place come two pieces of aluminum, the interior is clad in carbon fiber, and together with the optimized aerodynamic qualities of the car, the 488 Pista and 488 Pista Spider represent the pinnacle of V8-powered Ferrari ownership.

The 50th drop-top Ferrari since Enzo Ferrari set up shop in Maranello, the 488 Pista Spider matches the coupe in regard to maximum velocity. On full throttle, the mid-engine supercar is much obliged to hit 340 kph (211 mph).

As for pricing, Ferrari hasn’t announced anything of interest in this regard. The coupe starts at $350,050 and arrives at U.S. dealers this winter, which means the 488 Pista Spider will cost in the ballpark of $370,000. Look forward to the first examples of the breed arriving at dealers in early 2019.
