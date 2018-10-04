The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food

McLaren 720S Drag Races Ferrari 812 Superfast, Demolition Goes Deep

Fortunately, this isn't some street race, with the two having hit the drag strip. And this means the battle was held in an organized matter: the Maranello machine and the Woking missile raced on three different occasions and it all started with the Brit giving the Italian the hit.This also means you'll get to check out the complete velocity numbers of the two go-fast animals, as a vBox factor is also involved in the game we have here.Keep in mind that the two velocity tools are separated by a hefty scale footprint difference (numbers fans have no reasons to fret, as the video delivers all the specs you need).Of course, when it comes to contraptions as special as the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the McLaren 720S , a merge drag racing challenge can't even come close to describing their full character.Speaking of which, the two are closer than you might expect. And that's because the 812 Superfast mixes plenty of supercar genes into its Grand Tourer DNA, while the 720S does the opposite.Sure, the Macca remains the quicker tool, but if we are to talk emotions, this can't rival the Italian toy, which has a special way of appealing to the one behind the wheel.And, to return to the said drag race between the two, the aural side of the battle clearly favors the Fezza, since the twin-turbo nature of the McLaren's 720 hp 4.0-liter V8 means this can't even come close to the voice of the Ferrari's 800 hp naturally aspirated V12. So you should be prepared for the internal combustion symphony that awaits you behind the "play" button below.