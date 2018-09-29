autoevolution
 

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Dodge Charger SRT 392, Humiliation Follows

Why would anybody want to drag race a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 against a Dodge Charger SRT 392? After all, we're talking about Chevy's top dog muscle car duking it out with the mid-range Mopar sedan, if we might call the HEMI hero that. Well, the answer is simple: for the fun of it.
And we're not just asking a theoretical question here, as we've brought along a sprinting brawl that involves the two.

As far as we know, both slabs of America came to the race in factory stock form. This means the blown 6.2-liter V8 of the golden bowtie machine packs 650 hp, while the naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI animating the four-door comes with up to 485 ponies.

The two got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada and we're glad the drivers decided to hit the track and keep things on the safe side, while also enjoying the prepped surface.

We must also take into account the hefty scale footprint difference between the two muscle beasts. So yes, the power-to-weight ration means the Dodge simply can't win this one. In fact, Mopar fans looking for victory should seek races involving the Hellcat incarnation of the SRT Charger, which brings 707 ponies to the table.What do the figures tell us?
We've taken a look at the best quarter-mile times registered by the two velocity beasts to date, with the numbers coming from independent tests. So, without further ado, we'll lett you know that the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 can play the 1,320 feet game in 11.3 seconds. As for the four-door Dodge, this needs at least 12 seconds flat to cover the task.

As for what happens in the drag race we have here, let's just say things are a bit different, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage below.

