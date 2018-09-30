Modded GT-R Drag Races Built Evo IX on Highway, Eliminations Follows

autoevolution
 

With the Lancer Evolution now being a distant memory in Mitsubishi's past, it's up to the owners to keep the rally-bred machine under the spotlights. And the tuning community handles the job rather well, as you'll get to notice in the example we've prepared for today.
The Mitsu we have here is an Evo IX (this example came to the world back in 2006), with its owner managing to deliver an uber-interesting mix between standard components and aftermarket bits.

For instance, if we check out the exterior of the car, we'll notice a shaved look, along with a set of beadlock wheels and not much else. And the cabin is fully stock, with this Lancer packing a complete interior.

Nevertheless, the thing now delivers more than twice the factory output, delivering at least 650 horsepower at the wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits at about 800 ponies.

The Lancer Evolution IX RS we have here recently took part in a drag racing event, with the machine winning its class. However, the Mitsu also engaged in street racing.

To be more precise, the Evo got together with an R35-generation Nissan GT-R, with Godzilla having also been taken down the aftermarket route.

One might wonder why two machines that took part in a drag racing event ended up battling outside the strip. Well, the explanation that comes from the YouTuber behind the stunt, who rode shotgun in the Evo, is extremely direct: "We ran into an alpha GTR at the shootout and asked if he wanted to race the Evo, check out the results for yourself, "

If you happen to be a fan of detailed builds, you should know that the owner of the car talks about all the bits and piece of the toy in the clip below, all while hooning the thing.

