Stock McLaren 720S Does 150 MPH in 1/4-Mile Run, Beats LaFerrari, 918 Spyder

The McLaren 720S has become the most drag racing-savvy supercar on the market, with attributes like the power-to-weight and active aero profile proving to be a winning bet. And despite the fact that the Macca has won tons and tons of races, the Woking animal continues to surprise us.

5 photos



Sure, the ET (Elapsed Time) is the one that wins 1/4-mile battles, but this doesn't mean we can ignore the trap speed, so this remains an overly impressive feat.



To put the performance into context, we'll mention that the said velocity numbers places the 720S in front of the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder, even though this doesn't apply to the McLaren P1.



And thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to check out the monstrous run - if your drag strip OCD kicks in, there's no need to fret, as the clip includes the time slip.



Since we're talking about the 1,320 feet performance of the Mclaren 720S, we'll remind you that the best ET delivered to date sits at 9.8 seconds. Nevertheless, an example of the 720 hp supercar that used a set of tire warmers managed to



Of course, this doesn't mean that the aftermarket side of the industry will leave the 720S alone. In fact, tuners have already started playing with the car, but no example has been taken past 900 hp yet. As for how the trip to the gym impacts the quarter-mile challenge, you should know the said supercar managed to



For instance, an example of the mid-engined toy recently managed to hit 150 mph in a quarter-mile run. And, as we mentioned above, the British machine came in factory stock form.Sure, the ET (Elapsed Time) is the one that wins 1/4-mile battles, but this doesn't mean we can ignore the trap speed, so this remains an overly impressive feat.To put the performance into context, we'll mention that the said velocity numbers places the 720S in front of the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder, even though this doesn't apply to the McLaren P1.And thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to check out the monstrous run - if your drag strip OCD kicks in, there's no need to fret, as the clip includes the time slip.Since we're talking about the 1,320 feet performance of the Mclaren 720S, we'll remind you that the best ET delivered to date sits at 9.8 seconds. Nevertheless, an example of the 720 hp supercar that used a set of tire warmers managed to play the said game in 9.7 seconds, which allowed it to one-up all the hybrid hypercars mentioned above.Of course, this doesn't mean that the aftermarket side of the industry will leave the 720S alone. In fact, tuners have already started playing with the car, but no example has been taken past 900 hp yet. As for how the trip to the gym impacts the quarter-mile challenge, you should know the said supercar managed to deliver a 9.6-second run.