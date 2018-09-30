autoevolution
 

950 HP Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Drag Races 800 HP E30 BMW Sleeper, Gets Humiliated

One of the most spectacular aspects of the drag racing realm involves the randomness of the lineup and we're here to deliver recent examples of this. The sprinting fight we have here might involve two slabs of Germany, but these are as different as they get and we're not just talking about the Mercedes-AMG and the BMW bagdes.
You see, we're looking at a fight between a BMW 355i Coupe that belongs to the 80s star that was the E30 generation, with its opponent being a Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S.

Now, the GLC63 S is capable enough to handle a modded E30, but not the one we have here. And that's because this retro Bavarian toy comes with a turbocharger the size of Germany, which allows it to deliver around 820 horsepower.

In fact, the piece of footage documenting the race, which can be found at the bottom of the page, allows you to check out the goodies under the hood of the Bimmer.

Then again, the Affalterbach-massaged crossover is anything but stock. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 occupying the nose of the high-riding model has been given a thorough massage, with the engine now delivering a monstrous 950 hp.

The two engaged in a standing start battle, sprinting in the half-mile. The race took place on an airfield, so the drivers had all the space they wanted.

And while the usual light show was present, it seems the GLC driver was overly confident, giving the guy in the E30 the hit.

However, this wasn't the kind of race that determined its winner judging by who crossed the finish line first. Instead, the terminal velocity numbers of the two beasts were the one that mattered.

P.S.: Those of you who happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the race should head over to the 3:55 point of the clip.

