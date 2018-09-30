autoevolution
 

LaFerrari Aperta Drifting on Mountain Road Shows Extreme V12 Scream

30 Sep 2018, 13:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
There are certain LaFerrari drivers who prefer to not get close to the hypercar's handling limit. Then again, the aficionado behind the wheel of the LaFerrari Aperta we have here is not part of that category, with the man enjoying the idea of riding that limit.
4 photos
LaFerrari Aperta Drifting on Mountain RoadLaFerrari Aperta Drifting on Mountain RoadLaFerrari Aperta Drifting on Mountain Road
Throw in a winding mountain road and we end up with one hell of an adventure, one that sees the 963 hp beast drifting its way through a mountain pass (more on this below).

And since the middle section of the Ferrari LaFerrari is occupied by a naturally aspirated V12 (the electric motor doesn't matter here), the aural side of the moment is just as impressive as the visual one.

Sure, the slip angles or the velocity value seem here aren't all that serious, but if we factor in the rear-wheel-drive monster and the tight course we're talking about, things suddenly start to look rather spicy.

The stunt we have here comes from a supercar fanatic knows as powerslidelover and this is far from his first adventure of the sort.

From the 2018 Ford GT to the Lamborghini Urus, the man likes to stay true to his nickname, so we keep a close eye on his adventures.One more thing before you check out the LaFerrari doing its thing
Now, you might want to know more about the location used for the stunt we have here. Well, the LaF slid its way across Giau Pass, which is a high Alpine pass found in the Dolomites, sitting 2,236 meters above sea level.

And for those of you who are considering a visit to the area, we've added a YouTube clip below, which will help you get a better idea on the drive that awaits you. Just make sure to stay safe while you're enjoying the charms of your machine.

 

Up a closed mountain pass #LaFA #ferrari #car #cars #supercar #instacar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #exoticcar #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #gtspirit #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Sep 29, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT


laferrari aperta LaFerrari Ferrari drifting
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 