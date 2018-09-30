LaFerrari Aperta Drifting on Mountain Road Shows Extreme V12 Scream

There are certain LaFerrari drivers who prefer to not get close to the hypercar's handling limit. Then again, the aficionado behind the wheel of the LaFerrari Aperta we have here is not part of that category, with the man enjoying the idea of riding that limit.

4 photos



And since the middle section of the Ferrari LaFerrari is occupied by a naturally aspirated V12 (the electric motor doesn't matter here), the aural side of the moment is just as impressive as the visual one.



Sure, the slip angles or the velocity value seem here aren't all that serious, but if we factor in the rear-wheel-drive monster and the tight course we're talking about, things suddenly start to look rather spicy.



The stunt we have here comes from a supercar fanatic knows as powerslidelover and this is far from his first adventure of the sort.



From the One more thing before you check out the LaFerrari doing its thing

Now, you might want to know more about the location used for the stunt we have here. Well, the LaF slid its way across Giau Pass, which is a high Alpine pass found in the Dolomites, sitting 2,236 meters above sea level.



And for those of you who are considering a visit to the area, we've added a YouTube clip below, which will help you get a better idea on the drive that awaits you. Just make sure to stay safe while you're enjoying the charms of your machine.



Up a closed mountain pass #LaFA #ferrari #car #cars #supercar #instacar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #exoticcar #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #gtspirit #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Sep 29, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Throw in a winding mountain road and we end up with one hell of an adventure, one that sees the 963 hp beast drifting its way through a mountain pass (more on this below).And since the middle section of the Ferrari LaFerrari is occupied by a naturally aspirated V12 (the electric motor doesn't matter here), the aural side of the moment is just as impressive as the visual one.Sure, the slip angles or the velocity value seem here aren't all that serious, but if we factor in the rear-wheel-drive monster and the tight course we're talking about, things suddenly start to look rather spicy.The stunt we have here comes from a supercar fanatic knows as powerslidelover and this is far from his first adventure of the sort.From the 2018 Ford GT to the Lamborghini Urus , the man likes to stay true to his nickname, so we keep a close eye on his adventures.Now, you might want to know more about the location used for the stunt we have here. Well, the LaF slid its way across Giau Pass, which is a high Alpine pass found in the Dolomites, sitting 2,236 meters above sea level.And for those of you who are considering a visit to the area, we've added a YouTube clip below, which will help you get a better idea on the drive that awaits you. Just make sure to stay safe while you're enjoying the charms of your machine.