Honda Recalls 232,000 Sedan Models Over Backup Camera Issue

30 Sep 2018, 13:48 UTC
Mandatory in all new cars sold in the United States of America, rearview camera technology has come a long way. But even still, third-party suppliers can go wrong, be it hardware or software.
Honda is the latest company to feel the burn, announcing the recall of 232,000 sedan models in the United States of America because video feed might not show up on the screen. According to the automaker’s notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the screen could go black or show the guidance lines without video feed from the backup camera.

Dealers have been instructed to re-flash the software for the infotainment system, an operation that shouldn’t take longer than an hour. Accord and Insight models are affected, 225,885 examples of the mid-size sedan and 6,255 of the compact sedan with hybrid propulsion.

Customers in Canada, Germany, and South Korea will also be notified of the problem, which covers 14,000, 6,000, and 3,000 vehicles in these markets. Just like in the United States, fixing the rearview camera by updating the software comes at no cost to the customer.

As for the Takata fiasco, Honda is ahead of schedule, fixing more than 77 percent of the affected population of vehicles equipped with these airbags. Even still, no less than 1.4 million vehicles in the United States will be further recalled to replace the front-passenger airbag inflator.

Acura vehicles are also involved because they’re nothing more than luxed-up Honda models, and according to the automotive group, the expansion is an attempt to get ahead of the government-mandated schedule of recalls for Takata-equipped vehicles. Including other automakers, Takata is responsible for the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, totaling 37 million vehicles and 50 million inflators.

Up to this point, the global death toll caused by Takata-manufactured airbag inflators numbers 22. The final incident took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after the airbag inflator detonated right into the face of a 2004 Honda City driver on New Year’s Eve. Other manufacturers involved in the recall include General Motors, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Toyota.
