2019 Honda Insight Hybrid Sedan Priced At $22,830

A development of the Civic Sedan (priced at $18,490 for the LX with the manual), the Insight is now available to order from $22,830. And at that starting price, it slots right between the EX-T ($21,700) and EX-L ($24,000) versions of the three-box Civic. In addition to the good value, Honda pulled a quick one on fellow automaker Toyota, undercutting the Prius by $645.
In production at the Greensburg assembly plant in Indiana since May 2018, the Insight takes its mojo from a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. By means of electricity and gasoline, Honda managed to squeeze 151 horsepower out of the hybrid drivetrain. Fuel economy, meanwhile, is rated at 52 mpg combined.
Moving on to standard equipment, even the LX has plenty to offer, starting with LED lighting and 16-inch alloy wheels. eCVT, push-button ignition, automatic climate control, 5.0-inch infotainment, six speakers for the audio system, and a rearview camera are included along with the Honda Sensing suite of safety features.
Driver-assist systems come in the form of traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation. In other words, the cheapest Insight in the lineup is nicely equipped from the get-go.
Level up to the EX and you’re looking at $24,060 plus goodies such as 8.0-inch infotainment with eight speakers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an additional USB port, Honda LneWatch, passive entry, and split-folding rear seats with center armrest. The Touring comes with all the bells and whistles at $28,090.
Bear in mind that upgrading to the Touring takes its toll on fuel economy due to the additional equipment, including the 17-inch alloy wheels, moonroof, dual-zone climate control, navigation, and heated seats. To the point, the combined figure is listed on Honda’s website at 48 miles per gallon (51 and 45 instead of 55 and 49 miles per gallon in the city and on the highway, respectively).
