Honda S2000 Driver Drifts His Track Day, Blocks BMW M3 All the Way

Drifting during a track day can lead to quite a few problems and we're not even referring to the potential crashes such stunts can generate. Instead, we're talking about the implications one's sideways path can have for other drivers. And a recent example of this comes from a circuit stunt involving a Honda S2000 and a BMW M3.
The aficionado behind the wheel of the S2K decided to treat his side windows as a windshield and kept going for much more than one or two corners. And while he was working hard to prevent the Honda from spinning (as S2000 owners know, this is no small feat), an E46-generation M3 came up behind him.

The moment that followed ruined the chronograph number of the Bimmer (the machine had been given a track treatment, so its purpose was obvious), as you'll notice in the clip below - the video involves footage captured from both cars.

The driver of the S2000 also has a message for us, one he delivered in the description of the video: "Both drivers were aware of each other, this was a closed course, please drive responsibly on public roads, and respect all rules on and off the track,"

Of course, drifting too much on certain tracks can lead to more than, say, a few honks from fellow performance drivers.

Let's take the Nurburgring, for example. The infamous German racetrack forbids drifting during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events. And those who ignore this can end up receiving a ban.

Of course, when it comes to blitzing the Ring, an observer trying to make the difference between the occasional tail-out moment and premeditated sliding might have a hard time solving the puzzle.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of slip angle addicts who take advantage of this, which leads to spectacular moments such as the one we showed you earlier this month.

The shenanigan involved a Supra drift car (surprise!), which slid its way past a Porsche 911 GT3 RS while tackling one of the Green Hell's most difficult corners.

