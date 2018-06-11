Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

2019 Honda Monkey, Super Cub Come to the U.S.

Unveiled for the first time at the Tokyo Motor Show last September, the 2019 iterations of two of Honda’s most exciting two-wheelers are to be making their way to American shores. 21 photos ABS models on the U.S. market was announced by Honda this weekend, during the Smoky Mountain Crawl rally.



Honda presents the Monkey as an “easy-to-handle master of fun” powered by a 125cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine targeted straight at gaining a new generation of riders. The motorcycle comes with a 1.5-gallon gas tank painted the same color as the frame, swingarm, and shocks.



The Monkey would retail on the local market for $3,999 for the regular version, while the one that comes equipped with ABS would be selling for $4,199. Both versions are to be made available this October.



The Super Cub, powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine, is a revival of the decades-old scooter that has “enticed armies of new riders to motorcycling.” The machine would make its comeback to the U.S. decades after it was pulled from the market in 1974.



The Super Cub is one of Honda’s most popular products, reaching the 100 million units produced milestone in 2017.



There will be only one version of the Super Cub available, complete with ABS, that would retail for $3,599 starting January next year.



"Since our 'You Meet the Nicest People' campaign of the '60s, Honda has produced fun, confidence-inspiring models that attract new customers to the joy of motorcycling, while introducing new ways for existing enthusiasts to express themselves and interact," said in a statement Lee Edmunds,



