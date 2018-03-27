autoevolution
2019 Honda Insight Revealed In Production-ready Form

Previewed by a near-production concept at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the all-new Insight will also drop by the 2018 New York International Auto Show. But this time around, Honda is bringing the production model that will hit dealers later this year.
First of all, let’s talk specifications. The two-motor hybrid powertrain is related to the one found in the Accord Hybrid, combining electric propulsion with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The setup is capable of delivering 151 horsepower and 197 pound-feet (267 Nm) of torque, so yeah, don’t expect a thrilling driving experience.

What you can expect, on the other hand, is up to 55 miles per gallon in city driving, which is not bad at all for the compact sedan that acts as the heir-apparent of the Civic Hybrid. As you can tell from the photo gallery, the 15.1-cu.ft. trunk rivals that of ICE-only competitors. The secret is the placement of the lithium-ion battery, which you can find beneath the rear seats that fold 60/40 on the EX and Touring trim levels.

“What do I get from the entry-level Insight LX?” Honda is quite generous with this fellow, as follows: full-LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start, six-speaker audio, Bluetooth, Pandora, and a folding rear seat.

Moving up to the Insight LX adds two more speakers, 8.0 inches for the Display Audio touchscreen, SiriusXM radio, and Smart Entry. Customers who are willing to spend top dollar on the range-topping Touring are treated to 17-inch alloys, LED fog lights, power moonroof, heated seats with power adjustment, satellite navigation, dual-zone climate control, 4G LTE Wi-Fi module, 10 speakers, the lot.

Underpinned by the Civic’s platform, the Insight brags with an aluminum hood, additional sound insulation, and variable-ratio dual-pinion electric power steering. Upgrading to the Touring improves the suspension system (MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link rear) with liquid-sealing compliance bushings at both ends.

As we wait for Honda to publish the pricing for the 2019 Insight, it’s worth mentioning that the newcomer is built in the United States. Assembly will take place in Greensburg, Indiana (Civic and CR-V), the battery comes from Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio, and the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle engine is made in Anna, Ohio.
