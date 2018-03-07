2018 Honda Jazz Gets Its Rather Disappointing X-Road Suit On For Geneva

It appears that with each passing week, another faux crossover comes forth with more rugged looks, more ground clearance, and front-wheel-drive just like the stock model. At Geneva, for example, Honda introduced the Jazz X-Road.

Prepare to get disappointed again, for the 16-inch alloy wheels are nothing to write home about. Hopping inside the X-Road isn’t all that different from the regular



As if this wasn’t a half-baked effort, the engine lineup won’t get your pulse racing either. The 1.3-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder is the sole choice, tuned to develop 103 PS (102 horsepower) and 123 Nm (91 pound-feet). With peak torque available from 5,000 rpm, you’ll have to rev the hell out of the engine to pass at higher speeds.



In addition to the six-speed manual transmission that comes standard, CVT for those who couldn’t care less about shifting their own gears. Why didn’t the automaker offer the 1.5-liter i-VTEC as an option, well, nobody but Honda knows the answer to that.



Pricing has yet to be announced, but don’t expect anything too peppered from the X-Road. The 1.3-liter Jazz with stick shift, for reference, retails from 16,640 euros in Germany. The UK-spec model, on the other hand, will set you back 14,115 pounds sterling.



