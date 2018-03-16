autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,100

16 Mar 2018, 21:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid has been priced ahead of its sales debut on March 23rd. The more frugal of the 2018 North American Car of the Year is a bargain at $25,100, a $4,505 drop compared to the previous model.
12 photos
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,1002018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,100
This places the Accord Hybrid right between the $23,475 Toyota Prius and $27,800 Accord Hybrid, its direct rival. It leaves you with plenty of room to spec your desired features. But it's not like the base model is skimps on creature comforts. The current model year benefits from a 2.16 inch longer wheelbase and a 32% smaller intelligent power unit (IPU) that is mounted under the rear floor instead of in the trunk.

The 2018 model gets LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control system, rearview camera, push-button start and a 7-inch TFT display. Consumer reports are sure to appreciate the standard Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Next up the ladder is the $28,890 Accord Hybrid EX with a powered moonroof, heated front seats with 12-way power adjustment, an 8-speaker audio system the larger infotainment screen.

The EX-L trim level costs $31,440, bringing all of the above plus leather for the seats, a leather steering wheel, powered passenger seat and a 10-speaker system with subwoofer in the trunk. For another $1,000, this version can be had with navigation.

Finally, we arrive at the flagship Touring model, costing $34,710 for the 2018 model year. With ventilated front seats and heated ones in the back, we think it's overkill.

No matter the trim level, the Accord Hybrid gets the same fuel economy rating of 47 mpg city, 47 mpg highway and 47 mpg combined. This places it ahead of the Malibu and Fusion, but behind the Camry.

This is thanks to a two-motor hybrid system features a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder with 40 percent thermal efficiency. Its maximum output is hefty 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain operates in three distinct drive operations: EV Drive (100-percent electric motor), Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive.
2018 Honda Accord Honda Accord Accord Hybrid
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
HONDA models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit CompactHONDA AccordHONDA Accord MediumHONDA Civic Type-RHONDA Civic Type-R CompactHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVAll HONDA models  