2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Really Cheap, Starts at $25,100

This places the Accord Hybrid right between the $23,475 Toyota Prius and $27,800 Accord Hybrid, its direct rival. It leaves you with plenty of room to spec your desired features. But it's not like the base model is skimps on creature comforts. The current model year benefits from a 2.16 inch longer wheelbase and a 32% smaller intelligent power unit (IPU) that is mounted under the rear floor instead of in the trunk.
The 2018 model gets LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control system, rearview camera, push-button start and a 7-inch TFT display. Consumer reports are sure to appreciate the standard Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition.
Next up the ladder is the $28,890 Accord Hybrid EX with a powered moonroof, heated front seats with 12-way power adjustment, an 8-speaker audio system the larger infotainment screen.
The EX-L trim level costs $31,440, bringing all of the above plus leather for the seats, a leather steering wheel, powered passenger seat and a 10-speaker system with subwoofer in the trunk. For another $1,000, this version can be had with navigation.
Finally, we arrive at the flagship Touring model, costing $34,710 for the 2018 model year. With ventilated front seats and heated ones in the back, we think it's overkill.
No matter the trim level, the Accord Hybrid gets the same fuel economy rating of 47 mpg city, 47 mpg highway and 47 mpg combined. This places it ahead of the Malibu and Fusion, but behind the Camry
.
This is thanks to a two-motor hybrid system features a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder with 40 percent thermal efficiency. Its maximum output is hefty 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain operates in three distinct drive operations: EV Drive (100-percent electric motor), Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive.