autoevolution
 

2018 Honda Accord Comes Out on Top in Comparison With 2018 Camry

31 Oct 2017, 16:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Honda Accord and Toyota Camry have been duking it out for family shoppers' attention since the beginning of time. But both models are all-new for 2018, so they have everything to play for.
5 photos
2018 Honda Accord Comes Out on Top in Comparison With 2018 Camry2018 Honda Accord Comes Out on Top in Comparison With 2018 Camry2018 Honda Accord Comes Out on Top in Comparison With 2018 Camry2018 Honda Accord Comes Out on Top in Comparison With 2018 Camry
Up next, we're going to look at a comparison review between these two midsize Japanese titans. Hopefully, this will help you determine not only which one you will buy, but in which configuration.

The style is a matter of taste. The new Camry is much bolder than before, thanks to a corporate decision to stop boring designs from coming out. However, we prefer the new Accord, not because it's more toned down but because we've grown accustomed to those headlights over the past years. Between two milk cartons, you're going to have the one that you remember.

Both cars have stepped up their tech game, with the Camry now coming standard with Toyota Safety Sense. However, AutoGuide says it prefers the Accord because of the intuitive active cruise control system. They're not the only ones, as Honda's system has been praised by many.

The Camry's interior is just as "expressive" as the outside, with the quality of the materials also making a huge leap. However, the Accord's buttons are more intuitive to use, especially now that they added knobs to the infotainment system.

The Toyota is described as having a stiffer suspension than before which results in more confident cornering. But we think this has to do with the sporty model they have. The 3.5-liter V6 model is mated to an 8-speed automatic and makes 301 horsepower. Honda has opted to downsize to a 2-liter turbo delivering 252 and matched to a 10-speed auto. Some say the Camry gearbox is better, but we don't get that here. Unlike before though, the Accord isn't distinctly more sporty to drive.

At the end of the day, these two are really close competitors, but the Honda sedan just eeks out enough points to score the victory.

Toyota Camry 2018 toyota camry 2018 Honda Accord comparison review
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactTOYOTA Yaris GRMNTOYOTA Yaris GRMN CompactAll TOYOTA models  