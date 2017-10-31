2018 Honda Accord Comes Out on Top in Comparison With 2018 Camry

The Honda Accord and Toyota Camry have been duking it out for family shoppers' attention since the beginning of time. But both models are all-new for 2018, so they have everything to play for.

5 photos



The style is a matter of taste. The new Camry is much bolder than before, thanks to a corporate decision to stop boring designs from coming out. However, we prefer the new



Both cars have stepped up their tech game, with the Camry now coming standard with Toyota Safety Sense. However, AutoGuide says it prefers the Accord because of the intuitive active cruise control system. They're not the only ones, as Honda's system has been praised by many.



The Camry's interior is just as "expressive" as the outside, with the quality of the materials also making a huge leap. However, the Accord's buttons are more intuitive to use, especially now that they added knobs to the infotainment system.



The Toyota is described as having a stiffer suspension than before which results in more confident cornering. But we think this has to do with the sporty model they have. The 3.5-liter V6 model is mated to an 8-speed automatic and makes 301 horsepower. Honda has opted to downsize to a 2-liter turbo delivering 252 and matched to a 10-speed auto. Some say the



At the end of the day, these two are really close competitors, but the Honda sedan just eeks out enough points to score the victory.



