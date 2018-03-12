2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Fuel Economy EPA-rated At 47 MPG Combined

All new from the ground up for the 2018 model year, the Accord
is described by Honda as “the most impressive Honda yet.” That might not be the case with the Accord Hybrid, which is down on gas mileage compared to the previous generation.
According to the EPA
-rated figures published on fueleconomy.gov, the hybridized sedan is good for 47 miles per gallon across the board. The 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid, on the other hand, can pull off 49, 47, and 48 mpg (city, highway, and combined). What that means is, the Camry Hybrid is that little bit more efficient with the jungle juice in its tank.
The biggest rival of the Accord Hybrid brags with 52 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, a lot more than the Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu in hybrid specification. All in all, the Accord Hybrid
ranks second in the segment, which isn’t too bad considering that the design of the powertrain is something new for Honda.
As a brief refresher, the two-motor hybrid system features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 40 percent thermal efficiency. Teamed up with two electric motors that use permanent magnets with not a single ounce of heavy rear-earth metals, the drive unit takes its mojo from a lithium-ion battery with 1.3 kWh of energy at its disposal.
The port-injected i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle engine and two electric motors offer a combined output of 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque, thus ensuring both power and economy in every driving scenario. Lighter than its predecessor, the 2018 Accord Hybrid comes as standard with a continously variable transmission.
Bearing in mind the entry-level Accord costs $1,115 more than the previous model year, the Hybrid could fetch more than $29,605 from the get-go. Only time will tell how the Japanese automaker will price its mid-size hybrid sedan in the U.S., though Honda must pay mind to the $27,800 that Toyota charges for the Camry Hybrid
.