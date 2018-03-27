Ram Celebrates Kentucky Derby with 1500 Special Edition

Officially called Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition, the special model will feature several distinct upgrades created specially to mark the event. It will also mark the introduction of a new paint for all the 1500 range.Visually, the special model will not change much, except for the addition of the said paint, the Ivory White Tri Coat, and distinctive Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses fender graphics. The biggest changes are visible at the interior, where upgrades have also been made to the technology the model uses.The pickup will come equipped with Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen radio with Sirius XM 360L with navigation, full-leather front and rear reclining seats with heating and cooling and wood/metal trim.Technically, the 1500 Kentucky Derby has been fitted with four-corner auto-leveling air suspension, power-retracting running boards, trailer hitch with sway control and blind spot monitor with automatic trailer detection.The carmaker has put a price tag of $53,190 plus $1,645 destination charge on the limited edition, and only 2,000 units of it will be manufactured.“The Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck that delivers capability, durability, technology, and safety and is well-suited to meet the needs of all kinds of owners, including those who love horses,” said Mike Manley, Ram’s executive.To be held for the 144th time this year, the Kentucky Derby is a horse race that takes place over a distance of one and a quarter miles (2 km) at Churchill Downs. The race is so brief and so packed with adrenaline that it has come to be known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”The Run for the Roses graphics Ram will put on the 1500 is a reference to the fact that the winner of the race is draped in roses at the finish line.