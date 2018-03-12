2019 Honda Ridgeline Gets More Standard Features, Priced At $29,990

Powered by a 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6
with direct injection and Variable Cylinder Management, the Ridgeline retails at $29,990 not including the $975 destination charge. All models, regardless of which wheels are driven, benefit from 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, as well as a six-speed automatic gearbox.
EPA mileage favors the two-wheel-drive Ridgeline
, boasting an EPA-rated 19 miles per gallon city, 26 highway, and 22 on the combined cycle. The all-wheel-drive Ridgeline, which includes Intelligent Variable Torque Management technology, is down one mile per gallon in each of the three driving scenarios (18/25/21 mpg).
At the other end of the scale, the most expensive version of the mid-size pickup can be yours for $43,420 in the form of the AWD
Black Edition. The AWD RTL-E, by comparison, is $41,920. Capability, you ask? With up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity and a maximum of 1,584 pounds of payload capacity, the Ridgeline appeals to recreational users and professionals in need of a dependable work truck.
Another bragging right of the Ridgeline is the Top Safety Pick+
rating from the IIHS. Honda’s mid-size pickup is the first and only to earn the TSP+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a rating made possible by the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assist features.
Standout options include the 8.0-inch Display Audio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
smartphone mirroring, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver’s seat, in-bed 115-volt AC power outlet, the exclusive Truck Bed Audio System, and LED technology for the low beams.