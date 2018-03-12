autoevolution
2019 Honda Ridgeline Gets More Standard Features, Priced At $29,990

Introduced for the 2017 model year, the second generation of what Honda calls the ultimate tailgate vehicle gets even better for 2019. What’s new, you ask? For the RT, Sport, and RTL trim levels, you’re looking at a second USB port. The RTL and RT-L, meanwhile, are furthered by a power sliding rear window and moonroof.
Powered by a 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 with direct injection and Variable Cylinder Management, the Ridgeline retails at $29,990 not including the $975 destination charge. All models, regardless of which wheels are driven, benefit from 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, as well as a six-speed automatic gearbox.

EPA mileage favors the two-wheel-drive Ridgeline, boasting an EPA-rated 19 miles per gallon city, 26 highway, and 22 on the combined cycle. The all-wheel-drive Ridgeline, which includes Intelligent Variable Torque Management technology, is down one mile per gallon in each of the three driving scenarios (18/25/21 mpg).

At the other end of the scale, the most expensive version of the mid-size pickup can be yours for $43,420 in the form of the AWD Black Edition. The AWD RTL-E, by comparison, is $41,920. Capability, you ask? With up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity and a maximum of 1,584 pounds of payload capacity, the Ridgeline appeals to recreational users and professionals in need of a dependable work truck.

Another bragging right of the Ridgeline is the Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS. Honda’s mid-size pickup is the first and only to earn the TSP+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a rating made possible by the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assist features.

Standout options include the 8.0-inch Display Audio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver’s seat, in-bed 115-volt AC power outlet, the exclusive Truck Bed Audio System, and LED technology for the low beams.
