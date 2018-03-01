Honda Rolls Out 25 Millionth U.S-Built Car, Gives Money to HBCUs

Americans love Japanese cars. So much so, that at times they don’t even know that, despite a car being assembled on American soil, it remains Japanese. Even if it is called, officially, American Honda Motor Company.

26 photos



Now, 36 years later, another



To celebrate the milestone, Honda did not throw a party, but announced the start of its annual scholarship fund for students, looking among them its future engineers, or supply and manufacturing specialists.



As part of the project, Honda will give an initial $25,000 donation to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while expecting in return students to come in for internships and co-op positions at Honda operations.



As for the Honda Accord, the model is now in its 10th generation on the U.S. market. Having been launched in 2017, it comes with a lighter and more rigid body structure, two new turbocharged engines, one hybrid power plant and the world first 10-speed automatic transmission used in a front-wheel-drive car.



"For over 35 years, Honda associates in America have focused on building high-quality automobiles for our customers, a passionate commitment that has enabled us to reach this production milestone," said Tom Shoupe, COO Of Honda of America.



"This achievement truly represents 25 million customers who put their faith in the Honda brand, and we will continue to honor this relationship with a focus on achieving the highest levels of quality and innovation in the next 25 million vehicles." Honda started producing cars locally in the U.S. in the 1980s, becoming the first Japanese automaker to do so. It had already been producing motorcycles since 1979, but in 1982 it rolled out the first four-wheeled vehicle, the Accord, from its Marysville, Ohio facility.Now, 36 years later, another Accord was completed, the 25 millionth to have American roots. And it came off assembly lines at the same Ohio facility, now one in five such units to produce cars for the Japanese.To celebrate the milestone, Honda did not throw a party, but announced the start of its annual scholarship fund for students, looking among them its future engineers, or supply and manufacturing specialists.As part of the project, Honda will give an initial $25,000 donation to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while expecting in return students to come in for internships and co-op positions at Honda operations.As for the Honda Accord, the model is now in its 10th generation on the U.S. market. Having been launched in 2017, it comes with a lighter and more rigid body structure, two new turbocharged engines, one hybrid power plant and the world first 10-speed automatic transmission used in a front-wheel-drive car."For over 35 years, Honda associates in America have focused on building high-quality automobiles for our customers, a passionate commitment that has enabled us to reach this production milestone," said Tom Shoupe, COO Of Honda of America."This achievement truly represents 25 million customers who put their faith in the Honda brand, and we will continue to honor this relationship with a focus on achieving the highest levels of quality and innovation in the next 25 million vehicles."