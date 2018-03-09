2018 Honda CR-V Says Adios To Diesel In Geneva, Embraces Hybrid Technology

Even though the U.S. has the fifth-generation CR-V since 2016, Honda of Europe decided to bring the newcomer to the Old Continent with the occasion of the 88th Geneva Motor Show. That’s two years too late, but in the automaker’s defense, the compact crossover swaps the i-DTEC four-cylinder turbo diesel for a more efficient hybrid option.

An idea larger than the previous generation, the Whichever way you look at it, this is a bold move from Honda’s part, more so if you bear in mind that diesel-fueled cars are still relevant in Europe. Known as Intelligent Multi Mode Drive or i-MMD, the hybrid drivetrain comprises of a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder mill of the Atkinson-cycle type and two electric motors.Connected to a fixed-ratio transmission, the CR-V Hybrid comes with front-wheel-drive as standard. Real Timewith Intelligent Control System is also available, giving the compact-sized crossover all-terrain capability. It’s best to not stray from the beaten path, for off-road action isn’t the strong point of the CR-V.Customers interested in the hybrid will have to wait until early 2019 for the first examples to be delivered, but the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo-engined CR-V is scheduled to set foot on European soil in the fall. Quoted with “class-leading fuel economy,” the entry-level drivetrain can be paired to a six-speed manual or an optionalWith 190 horsepower coming into play at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm (179 pound-feet) of torque developed at 2,200 rpm, you won’t be having trouble passing a slowcoach on the highway. From the driver’s point of view, Honda brags with the chassis being “the most sophisticated ever created for a CR-V,” whatever that’s supposed to mean.An idea larger than the previous generation, the all-new CR-V for the European market has “class-leading practicality,” with the centerpiece being the seven-seat option. The third row is designed to ensure passenger comfort on the long haul thanks to the 101-degree seat angle, as well as the wide and low step-in aperture.