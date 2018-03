2018 Honda CR-V Says Adios To Diesel In Geneva, Embraces Hybrid Technology

AWD

CVT

Whichever way you look at it, this is a bold move from Honda’s part, more so if you bear in mind that diesel-fueled cars are still relevant in Europe. Known as Intelligent Multi Mode Drive or i-MMD, the hybrid drivetrain comprises of a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder mill of the Atkinson-cycle type and two electric motors.Connected to a fixed-ratio transmission, the CR-V Hybrid comes with front-wheel-drive as standard. Real Timewith Intelligent Control System is also available, giving the compact-sized crossover all-terrain capability. It’s best to not stray from the beaten path, for off-road action isn’t the strong point of the CR-V.Customers interested in the hybrid will have to wait until early 2019 for the first examples to be delivered, but the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo-engined CR-V is scheduled to set foot on European soil in the fall. Quoted with “class-leading fuel economy,” the entry-level drivetrain can be paired to a six-speed manual or an optionalWith 190 horsepower coming into play at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm (179 pound-feet) of torque developed at 2,200 rpm, you won’t be having trouble passing a slowcoach on the highway. From the driver’s point of view, Honda brags with the chassis being “the most sophisticated ever created for a CR-V,” whatever that’s supposed to mean.An idea larger than the previous generation, the all-new CR-V for the European market has “class-leading practicality,” with the centerpiece being the seven-seat option. The third row is designed to ensure passenger comfort on the long haul thanks to the 101-degree seat angle, as well as the wide and low step-in aperture.