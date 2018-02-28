autoevolution
 

Honda to Unveil Euro-Spec CR-V at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

28 Feb 2018, 10:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
According to data compiled by JATO Dynamics for the 2013 - 2016 period, Honda’s CR-V SUV was at that time Europe’s best selling model in its segment. Globally, the CR-V helped Honda rank fourth worldwide in 2017, as the year was a record one for SUVs.
5 photos
2019 Honda CR-V2019 Honda CR-V2019 Honda CR-V2019 Honda CR-V
When the 2018 Geneva Motor Show will open its doors in less than one week, the Japanese will present the newest version of the SUV they hope will manage similar performances in the year ahead. To be shown in its European guise at the event, the new CR-V will be offered, for the first time on the Old Continent, in a seven-seat configuration.

The new generation of the SUV features several visual upgrades, at the same time showing broader wheel arches and sharper contours on the hood and rear quarters. At the interior, the instrument cluster has been simplified, as were the overall lines of the dashboard.

The CR-V will ride on what Honda calls “the most sophisticated chassis” ever seen in this range, being slightly larger than its predecessor and allowing for a longer wheelbase. That in turn makes the use of a seven-seat arrangement possible.

Also, a premiere on the European market is the availability of Honda’s Intelligent Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system. It pairs the 2.0-liter i-VTEC Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors, coupled to a single fixed-gear ratio instead of a conventional transmission.

Aside from the hybrid, the CR-V will also be available with another new power plant, namely the 1.5-liter VTEC TURBO petrol engine, coupled to either a six-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.

Even if the new CR-V is to be presented in March in Geneva for the European market, sales of the new SUV are not expected to begin sooner than this fall for the 1.5-liter-equipped model, and in early 2019 for the hybrid.

Prices for the newest European CR-V have not been announced.
honda cr-v 2018 Geneva Motor Show jato dynamics Honda crossover
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
HONDA models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit CompactHONDA AccordHONDA Accord MediumHONDA Civic Type-RHONDA Civic Type-R CompactHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVAll HONDA models  