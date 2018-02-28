Honda to Unveil Euro-Spec CR-V at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

When the 2018 Geneva Motor Show will open its doors in less than one week, the Japanese will present the newest version of the SUV
they hope will manage similar performances in the year ahead. To be shown in its European guise at the event, the new CR-V
will be offered, for the first time on the Old Continent, in a seven-seat configuration.
The new generation of the SUV features several visual upgrades, at the same time showing broader wheel arches and sharper contours on the hood and rear quarters. At the interior, the instrument cluster has been simplified, as were the overall lines of the dashboard.
The CR-V will ride on what Honda calls “the most sophisticated chassis
” ever seen in this range, being slightly larger than its predecessor and allowing for a longer wheelbase. That in turn makes the use of a seven-seat arrangement possible.
Also, a premiere on the European market is the availability of Honda’s Intelligent Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system. It pairs the 2.0-liter i-VTEC Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors, coupled to a single fixed-gear ratio instead of a conventional transmission.
Aside from the hybrid, the CR-V will also be available with another new power plant, namely the 1.5-liter VTEC TURBO petrol engine, coupled to either a six-speed manual or CVT
automatic transmission.
Even if the new CR-V is to be presented in March in Geneva for the European market, sales of the new SUV are not expected to begin sooner than this fall for the 1.5-liter-equipped model, and in early 2019 for the hybrid.
Prices for the newest European CR-V have not been announced.