autoevolution
 

The Honda FK8 Civic Type R Touring Race Car Makes You Want to Hide Your Kids

28 Feb 2018, 11:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
The new Honda Civic Type R is the current fastest front-wheel-drive production car around the Nurburgring with a lap time of 7:43.8 seconds, having stolen the title from the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S last year.
7 photos
Honda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring Car
Despite this impressive performance, the Japanese hot hatch has had a mixed welcome, with almost all the negativity coming from its dubious exterior styling. It's a love it or hate it affair, and a lot of people couldn't help fall into the latter category.

Honda went for a very busy appearance with lots of creases, bits of plastic trim, fake air inlets and the lot. It was a toy-like look, and even though that's roughly what all hot hatches are, it seemed as though the Civic Type R went a little overboard.

Well, it definitely seems that the same exaggerated design was a great starting point for this touring version of the hatch. The FK8 Civic Type R will race in the British Touring Car Championship starting this season, which debuts on April 7 at Brands Hatch, and if you ever needed a reason to start watching BTCC, now you have it.

Unfortunately, the matte black paint job (or rather wrap job) will probably make way for the usual racing decals, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy its menacing presence as it laps the Castelloli track in preparation for the new season.

The transformation is beyond skin deep, but let's linger on the exterior shell for a bit more. All that craziness that looks out of place on the street feels right at home on a circuit, boosted even further by the flared arches and the lowered suspension. The FK8 Civic Type R also received a considerably bigger rear wing for that final touch.

Underneath the hood is the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, except here it makes over 350 horsepower. The power is sent through a six-speed sequential box to the front wheels, and while that isn't exactly spelling "racy," tell it to the Nurburgring record lap.

“This next generation Honda Civic Type R is fantastic and the guys have pulled out all the stops to get us to this point,” said driver Matt Neal. “I can’t wait to jump in and get out on track this week. If the car goes as fast as it looks then we’ll be in great shape this season!” Well, we totally get where that's coming from, Matt.
honda civic type r touring car BTCC Honda honda civic type r Civic Type R
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
HONDA models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit CompactHONDA AccordHONDA Accord MediumHONDA Civic Type-RHONDA Civic Type-R CompactHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVAll HONDA models  