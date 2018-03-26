Honda Civic Type R Debuts in 2018 Pirelli World Challenge

Competing under the banner of RealTime Racing, two near-production version Honda
Civic Type Rs have made their racing debut this weekend in the Touring Car divisions of the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge series.
Considered the fastest-growing worldwide Touring Car racing category, the series is comprised of 12 races over six weekends and includes three separate classes. Each class is made of a pair of 40-minute races, with nine carmakers taking part in the event, including Audi, Volkswagen
, Hyundai and Alfa Romeo
.
The two Type Rs that have entered the race have been only slightly modified for the competition. They are equipped with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder, that has been tweaked into developing 330 horsepower. The power is distributed to the front wheels through the use of a six-speed, paddle-operated transmission.
Non-production version technologies have been however employed here and there. These technologies include race-tuned suspension and anti-roll bar package, as well as an aerodynamic body kit and redesigned exterior.
"The new Honda Civic Type R is the ideal platform for TC class racing,"
said Art St. Cyr, Honda Performance Development’s president.
"The Type R was developed to be a race car for the road right from the factory, and we've dialed it all the way up for the track through our partnership with JAS Motorsport."
In the race which took place this weekend in Austin, Texas, at Circuit of the Americas, one of the Civic Type Rs ranked third, while the second came in 12th. The winner of the race, as well as runner-up, was South Korean manufacturer Hyundai.
“This Honda Civic Type-R TCR is based off the streetcar, and it is marketed globally now,”
said Ryan Eversley, the driver of one of the Hondas.
“Before we didn’t get the cool cars and part of Europe, now we get the awesome street cars and the race cars in the U.S.”