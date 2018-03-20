autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Bashar al-Assad Drives Himself in a Honda to War-Torn Eastern Ghouta

20 Mar 2018, 8:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Eastern Ghouta is a region in Syria still under control of the opposition forces, that have been under siege by the government army for nearly five years now. The ongoing battle for the area is, according to the local government, in the final stages.
5 photos
Honda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring CarHonda Civic Type R Touring Car
To give his troops a boost in morale, Bashar al-Assad, the ruler of the country and probably the world’s most controversial figure, decided to visit the front lines. But he chose to do so not in the usual way a head of state does such things.

In a series of videos posted on the Syrian presidency’s Twitter account, Assad is seen getting behind the wheel of a Honda Civic, unguarded by the usual army of bodyguards, and taking to the road to Ghouta, “to see the situation.”

"God willing, anything that can be liberated without fighting is best," Assad says in his tweet. "Every meter of the areas that we're driving through may have a drop of the blood of a Syrian fighter, of a hero among heroes so that we can all pass through it and for life to return."

After arriving in Ghouta, out the window of his car a desolate landscape unfolds, showing what may very well be a deserted town. That all changes, however, when he reaches the front line and gets surrounded by his bodyguards and troops.

The soldiers chant his name, pledging to sacrifice themselves for Assad, weapons in hand or from up on tanks, mesmerized by the president’s claim that they are not fighting a battle for Syria, but for the world.

According to CNN, citing the United Nations, the latest offensive in the Ghouta region has killed more than 1,000 people. Just as with any government military operation in Syria, this one two has been condemned at the UN, but covertly backed by Moscow.

Honda Civic bashar al-assad war eastern ghouta
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Latest car models:
JAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE CompactPEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS) Large MPVFORD RAPTORFORD RAPTOR Small PickupAll car models  