2019 Honda Insight Prototype In Detail at the Chicago Auto Show

9 Feb 2018, 20:01 UTC
by
The Honda Insight made its debut as a prototype last month in Detroit. However, we decided to take another look at what this green car promises at the Chicago Auto Show.
Most cars just evolve from one generation to the other, but the Insight reflects how rapidly green cars are changing. For example, you might remember the original Insight from way back in 1999.

It was the first hybrid sold in America (technically) and had a smaller track at the back, wheels that were half-covered by the fenders and only two doors. By comparison, the 2018 prototype looks like a more elegant version of the Civic.

Honda already has a dedicated eco car, the Clarity, which is available in several configurations. We think the Insight is supposed to be like a mainstream hybrid model.

By replacing the Civic Hybrid with this, the company is free to make that car as sporty as it can be. The second generation Insight lasted just four years, and many people say it was because it didn't ride well and had a bad interior.

If you look at the profile, it looks like the Civic, and that's because the Insight is based on the 10th-gen's bones. On top of that, you will have all the cool Honda toys, like LEDs, Honda Sensing, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and apparently infotainment that's way better than the 2018 Civic's but is coming to that model in about a year.

As you can see, this isn't a hatchback, and we think it looks way classier from any angle than the Prius 4. While the shape is aerodynamic, it's still got a massive brow, so it screams "I go to the gym" rather than "I eat salad."

Right now, Honda isn't saying much about the specs, but it seems it hasn't given up on using a smaller engine than the Prius. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter. And no, VTEC Turbo won't kick in!

We're told the production car will look just like this when it debuts in late 2018. So that would make it a 2019 model, right?
