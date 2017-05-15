Subaru SVX-Engined Honda Insight Is No Longer a Hybrid, Goes All Racecar

Despite the first incarnation of the Honda Insight
beating the Toyota Prius to the US market back in 1999, the vehicle doesn't get too much love these days. After all, it's difficult to appreciate an old-tech hybrid, whose shape stands for the definition of unsexy. But what if such a Honda would be turned into an internal combustion monster?
The answer comes from the Insight we're here to show you, which has long left its gas-electric aura behind. This barely recognizable Insight now features a mid-mounted Subaru SVX
motor, with the uber-rare flat-six being just one of the radical transformations the once-green machine has gone through.
From the pushrod rear suspension to the gutted cabin, this Honda
can probably be called the world's most extreme Insight.
We're looking at a project handled by the Georgia Institute of Technology's Wreck Racing. And while the student crew was looney enough to come up with such a build, you can expect the thing to pack quite a few rough edges.
Don't worry, though, you won't miss any of the car's juicy details, be they smile-inducing or troublesome. And that's because the contraption has recently been put through its paces by David Patterson (YouTube friends call him thatdudeinblue).
"This is by far the craziest car I've ever driven when it comes to concept alone. This is no B18 or K20 swap- it's on another level of scary,
" the vlogger said about his experience with the machine. Did we mention the creature is rear-wheel-drive?
Now, as for the Honda-on-Honda swaps he mentions, we want to show you what can happen when a shop comes up with such a project. And you'll find just that in the second video below.
The clip showcases a Honda K-Series motor-animated Insight, which has been turned into a drag strip animal. The downside of the project is that the Insight has kept its FWD
layout, but the 10s quarter-mile runs could make you forget all about that.