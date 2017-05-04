Jay Leno Drives BMW 2002 With E30 M3 Engine, Calls It a "Perfect Restomod"

What is the perfect restomod? Well, according to Jay Leno, it's got to give you a case of nostalgia, but drive, steer and stop like a modern car. This BMW 2002 with an S14B23
engine ticks most of those boxes, and it's not one of those old cars with modern navigation.
Apparently, the former host of the Tonight Show has a soft spot for classic BMW cars because he worked at one of their dealerships in New England when young. And that's where the guy who put this 2002 together is from as well. Marc Norris from Bavarian Workshop is quite an interesting character.
He completed this project about ten years ago, and it comes with a quirky little badge. Way before BMW even considered developing the 2 Series Coupe, Norris had an M2 badge made just for this car.
While it's not the first BMW available in the U.S., the lightweight body and potent 2.0-liter engine of the 2002 put the company on the map. But this one has more than a few surprises under the skin.
Power comes from a 2.3 L S14B23 inline-four from a 1989 E30 M3 that produces 230 hp. Ironically, it came out of a Bimmer where the owner was also upgrading to a newer inline-six engine. Also fitted is a Getrag 262 five-speed manual transmission that makes a world of difference.
The interior looks stock, but it's a world away from the horsehair setup of the classic BMW 2002
. Norris fitted a couple of old Recaro seats from the 320i, but kept the stock instrument panel and talked the owner out of installing air conditioning.
The sexy shark-like body of the 2002 has also been enhanced with four fender flares. And behind them, a set of 16-inch Alpina alloy wheels give the car an appropriate footprint. The suspension was updated, and big Wilwood brakes are just what a 230 hp car needs. Sure, that doesn't sound like a big number, but you have to remember the 2002 is about 500 lbs lighter than the featherweight E30 M3.