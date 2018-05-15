2019 Honda Insight Launched Into Production at Greensburg, Indiana Plant

Succeeding both the Insight and Civic Hybrid, the 2019 Insight has a lot to live up to. But fortunately for Honda’s hybridized compact sedan, the Insight is capable of 55 miles per gallon in the city (projected estimate) thanks to the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. Not bat for the fifth electrified Honda model launched in the past 18 months, right?
Following its debut in prototype flavor at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show in January, the newcomer is now in production at the automaker’s Indiana plant in Greensburg. Three more plants in Ohio support the Insight production. The Russells Point facility manufactures the twin-electric motor drive unit, the battery is assembled in Marysville, and the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine is made in Anna.
To support Insight production in Greensburg, the plant added 19,200 square feet to accommodate the in-house subassembly of the vehicle’s front-end module. The modular approach started with the 2016 Honda Civic, and it’s also used by the CR-V crossover and Accord sedan. The Greensburg complex is also responsible for the installation of the high-voltage wiring, battery unit, and power control system.
"The new Honda Insight exemplifies our growing investment in the production of electrified vehicles in America and our associates in Indiana are proud to play a key role in this initiative," declared Isao Matsuzaki, president of Honda Manufacturing of Indiana. "As the lead plant for Insight production globally, we are committed to delivering the quality and reliability that our customers expect."
As we wait for the Japanese automaker to publish the MSRP of the 2019 Insight, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. At 151 hp and 197 lb-ft combined, the hybrid sedan is almost as powerful as the Civic 2.0-liter (158 hp) but torquier (138 lb-ft). Stepping up to the 1.5-liter turbo (174 hp and 162 lb-ft) is also to the advantage of the Civic in terms of ponies, but twisting force continues to favor the new Insight.
The previous generation was a direct rival to the Toyota Prius, and based on the fuel-economy estimates for the newcomer, the Insight shouldn’t be afraid of the outgoing Prius (54 mpg city). On the other hand, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid in Blue specification returns 57 miles per gallon in city driving.
