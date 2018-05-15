2019 Honda Insight Launched Into Production at Greensburg, Indiana Plant

More on this:

1 Honda Civic Type R Sets Magny-Cours FWD Record in 2:01 Lap, "Ties" 911 Carrera S

2 2018 Honda Civic Sedan Added To UK Lineup Although The Hatchback Is Cheaper

3 2018 Honda Civic Type R Price Increased by $600

4 Honda S2000 Has Nurburgring Crash while Chasing Mitsubishi Evo, Damage is Heavy

5 2005 Honda NSX Is Still Faster Than a Civic Type R