2018 Honda Clarity PHEV Is Just Like a Normal Car, And That's a Good Thing

We are, of course, talking about the Clarity PHEV. But there's also a hydrogen-powered version and a pure EV with insufficient range. Kelly Blue Book took one for a spin and reported that it's quite similar to a regular Honda, which is no bad thing.Styling wise, the Clarity looks like a more streamlined version of the Civic. It's got a similar front, but the profile shows wheels that have been boxed in for streamlining.With a 47-mile pure EV range, the Clarity PHEV is also helped by a 1.5-liter engine running regular gas. Using the standard house outlet, it can be charged in 12 hours. However, you can also drive it like a regular car in which case you will average 42 mpg combined.From behind the wheel, it feels normal in almost every way. It's got plenty of acceleration, but you kind of expect that when sports mode gives you access to 212 horsepower. Handling isn't bad either, while the brakes are as good as they're going to break on a car that runs on electricity. The sound made by the engine and your acceleration might not always match, but that's also to be expected.Practicality isn't a problem, as the trunk is large and it comes with a convenient little window. There's seating for four, and while KBB's editor complained about the lack of lumbar support and a dedicated volume knob, this might not bother everybody. Standard Android Auto on that lovely screen is accompanied by faux wood trim and an organic leather-like material on the dashboard.While many other cars have safety systems these days, it's being noted that Honda Sensing usually works well in the real world.