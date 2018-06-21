NASA Readies Ten Years Plan to Save the Earth from Killer Asteroids

5 Pennsylvania Mother Sets Up Son for DUI Arrest, Gets Busted Too

4 Man Arrested for Auto Theft Has Monkey as Accomplice

3 Man Arrested for Pooping on Another in Road Rage Altercation

2 UK Moped Thief Boasts of Making £1,500 a Day: Police Can’t Stop Us

1 Guy with Gun Tattoo on His Forehead Crashes Car, Is Arrested for Gun Possession

More on this:

Kansas Man Charged for Lewd Behavior with Tailpipe of Parked Car

A 23-year-old man from Newton has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after he was arrested for repeatedly trying to have sex with a parked car. Yes, you read that right. 4 photos



Considering the details that have emerged in the press, it’s no wonder. Malek was severely intoxicated on the day of the arrest, when he tried to have his way with the tailpipe of a car parked outside an apartment complex. It probably wasn’t even his car, for what it’s worth.



At least 6 eyewitnesses have gone on the record to confirm that Malek had but one thought in mind, and one only. So focused he was on what he was doing that he didn’t even pay attention to the cops who had arrived to arrest him – right after they stopped him from what he was doing.



The report says that he continued trying to engage in relations with the tailpipe, from underneath the car, even as police officers were telling him to stop. Ultimately, they had to tase him and lift him off the ground by force, before putting him into handcuffs.



This isn’t Malek’s first brush with the law, the publication notes: his rap sheet includes arrests for aggravated assault and marijuana possession. Soon, he will add another notch on his belt: “exposing himself with the intent of arousing or gratifying sexual desires.” With the tailpipe of a car – the court documents don’t say that specifically, because doing your car isn’t illegal. Yet. Only the fact that he was outside while trying to get it on with the car is. Ryan Malek was arrested last month and charged just now, court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun reveal. He is due in court next month to answer the charges, and has, so far, kept mum on the incident.Considering the details that have emerged in the press, it’s no wonder. Malek was severely intoxicated on the day of the arrest, when he tried to have his way with the tailpipe of a car parked outside an apartment complex. It probably wasn’t even his car, for what it’s worth.At least 6 eyewitnesses have gone on the record to confirm that Malek had but one thought in mind, and one only. So focused he was on what he was doing that he didn’t even pay attention to the cops who had arrived to arrest him – right after they stopped him from what he was doing.The report says that he continued trying to engage in relations with the tailpipe, from underneath the car, even as police officers were telling him to stop. Ultimately, they had to tase him and lift him off the ground by force, before putting him into handcuffs.This isn’t Malek’s first brush with the law, the publication notes: his rap sheet includes arrests for aggravated assault and marijuana possession. Soon, he will add another notch on his belt: “exposing himself with the intent of arousing or gratifying sexual desires.” With the tailpipe of a car – the court documents don’t say that specifically, because doing your car isn’t illegal. Yet. Only the fact that he was outside while trying to get it on with the car is.