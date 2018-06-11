Man Arrested for Pooping on Another in Road Rage Altercation

When road rage hits, some men might swear and scream a lot, flip the occasional bird. Others might even get out of their car and unleash a can of butt whooping on the guy or gal they perceive as their biggest enemy at that moment. Others might pull a gun and proceed to more drastic things.
One man from New Tripoli, Lehigh County, chose a less violent but definitely more disgusting means to vent the anger he felt at a fellow motorist. He pooped on the guy, as police records cited by Lehigh Valley Live confirm.
You read that right: a grown man took a dump on another man because of road rage. He didn’t poop and throw feces at the guy, he actually pooped on him. The mind boggles at the how quick and original man can be when doing stupid things.
State police confirm the arrest: Henry George Weaver is the guy in question. They don’t mention his age or the context in which the incident took place, but they do say it was road rage that made him lose his… well, head.
The altercation occurred at the intersection of Route 309 and Route 100 in Heidelberg Township, on Friday morning. Weaver was arrested and charged with harassment, and will now have to face the charge in court.
“The accused and the victim got into a road rage argument, leading the accused to defecate on the victim,” Pennsylvania State Police says in a statement. The victim didn’t report any other injuries, but his ego must be in pieces.
As you must know, road rage incidents that make it on the news usually end in violence. Whether motorists get physical with each other or cause crashes that put them in the hospital, these incidents a bloody mess. This is perhaps a rare instance when the mess isn’t bloody, but somehow more stomach-turning.
