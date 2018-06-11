NASA Delivers Brand New Astronaut to Orbit in Russian Soyuz Rocket

Polestar 1 Confirmed For Demonstration At the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

After successfully completing its first winter test drive in northern Sweden earlier this year, the Polestar 1 is going to charge up the hill climb at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. According to Volvo’s performance division, it’s prototype #004 that will be demonstrated on Lord March’s estate in West Sussex. 21 photos



“I am really excited to drive the Polestar 1 prototype up the hill at Goodwood,” said Joakim Rydholm, chief test driver at the Swedish company. “Driving the hill climb has been a long-time ambition for me, and to be able to do it in the same prototype in which we have spent so many months of development time, is truly special.”



In addition to a camouflaged prototype, Polestar will bring two production-spec models of the 600-horsepower, 1,000-Nm coupe with an electric range of 150 kilometers. The reason for bringing those two is the opportunity to experience the car in detail ahead of the first customer deliveries. Polestar estimates the first examples of the breed to arrive at customers in mid-2019. And for a change, the 1 won’t be manufactured in Sweden or Europe, but in the People’s Republic of



Even though there are more than 7,000 interested buyers in 18 countries, Polestar plans on building 1,500 units of the 1, leaving many people out. But on the other hand, chief operating officer Jon Goodman said that upping production could be easily done. However, this outcome won’t play well with those who were promised exclusivity in exchange for the



Not long after the 1 enters production, the 2 and 3 "will join the portfolio as full battery-electric, higher volume, driver-focused vehicles." The 2 is expected to ride on the Compact Modular Platform of the Volvo 40 Series, arriving in the guise of an electric sedan that will rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3. As for the 3, brace yourselves for "a low and aerodynamic SUV" underpinned by the electrified version of the SPA 2 platform. Before anything, let's talk some more about timing. The 1 made its debut in Shanghai, China in October 2017. And following the dynamic debut at the FoS, the plug-in hybrid super-GT will make the trip to the Monterey Car Week in August.