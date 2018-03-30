autoevolution
Angry VW Golf Driver Rams Jeep, Instantly Gets Flipped Over

30 Mar 2018
Cars seem powerful, heavy and almost indestructible. But despite their stable appearance, they can flip over faster than a pancake our your cousin after he says "here, hold my beer."
Despite cameras being everywhere, we rarely see videos like this one, where a normal car flips itself over at slow speeds. Almost always, this occurs in a road rage incident.

If your tire grabs the other guy's fender at just the right angle, disaster can strike: it grips, pulls one side into the air, voila, you look like an idiot.

We have no way of knowing what these two drivers were saying to each other before the Golf randomly decided to smash into the Jeep. But it happened in China, so we wouldn't understand anyway.

We didn't even know the Golf wagon was even sold there, making this guy a hipster with a European family car. However, this makes his behavior all the more difficult to explain.

This could have ended badly even bore, as the two belligerents are partially blocking a weirdly shaped intersection where they're supposed to give way.

While the Jeep is almost completely stationary, the Golf accelerates hard into its side, but this sends his car flying into the air. Not even Ross Swift would have been able to save that situation.

You have to wonder what he was thinking at that exact moment. Sure, he was going to damage the other guy's car, but also his own. Is getting back at somebody worth weeks without your motor, costly repair bills and possibly having to deal with the police?

Instant karma is a dish best served cold. Serves the guy right. It's amazing how a fat car can flip over at such low speeds. Maybe seeing this video will stop ragers from doing the stupid things going through their head.

