Mad SEAT Leon Cupra Chases Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS in Nurburgring Traffic

27 Mar 2018
Ever since the Nurburgring seasons kicked off earlier this month, we've been keeping an eye out for spectacular events. And since we're talking about the Green Hell, it didn't take long for such shenanigans to show up. Well, we are now back on the topic to show you an episode that highlights the velocity randomness of Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events.
We're referring to a stunt involving a tuned hot hatch chasing a pair of Porsche track specials. To be more precise, a 360 hp SEAT Leon Cupra followed a 911 GT2 RS, as well as a 991.1-incarnation of the GT3 RS (the naturally aspirated flat-six screamer delivered its delicious soundtrack) in Green Hell traffic.

Those of you who are familiar to our Ring tales might recognize this hot hatch as the tool used by Ring Wolf Thilo, who enjoys pushing the massaged front-wheel-drive toy to the limit in order to stick with much more spectacular machines.

Alas, as the aficionados admits, the action we see here is a mere compilation of warm-up stunts, so we don't get to enjoy a full-pace chase like the ones that determined us to follow this aficionado.

"When you show up too late at the Ring... you get too many crashes and closures and traffic... so I can't show you even One complete lap... just a mix of just 3 warm up laps between the closures. But it's good to see again all the petrolheads and friends," the Ring Wolf wrote in the YouTube description of the video.

Nevertheless, now that Thilo is back on the Nordschleife, we'll certainly get fresh action captured from inside his track-tuned SEAT. For the record, the car packs goodies such as KW Clubsport suspension, Brembo brakes, an upgraded oil system, a Milltek sports exhaust, Dunlop Direzza 245-section tires and a rollcage.

Meanwhile, we'd like to remind you of the 2018 Ring adventures mentioned in the intro.

Unfortunately, the infamous German track has already claimed multiple machines this month, with both racecars and road vehicles being involved in serious crashes.

On a more positive note, the Industry Pool session that took place yesterday allowed us to zoom in on multiple beasts, such as the Porsche Mission E and the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, drifting and all.

