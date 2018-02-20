Mercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive Interior

Mercedes is looking to have as many as ten cars based on the evolved version of its front-wheel-drive platform, and this one is going to be the most practical. It's called the GLB-Class
and is currently undergoing winter testing.
As the name suggests, the GLB will sit between the sporty GLA and the bigger GLC inside the ever-expanding Mercedes-Benz SUV
range. It's based on what seems to be a larger version of the 2019 A-Class platform.
Obviously, the difference isn't as significant as the one between the MQB-based Golf hatch and Atlas SUV.
But you can easily see how much room there is inside. The driver looks like he has about a foot of headroom and miles of legroom.
Rumors dating from last year suggested the GLB would be available with a 7-seat option, just like the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan. And after seeing it up close, we're sure that it will.
Obviously, the thing that separates a premium car from a regular one is design. So to sell lots of these, Mercedes will have to figure out how to balance rugged and luxurious aspects of the bodywork.
We see some cladding here, but also a large grille and some snazzy full-LED lights. At the front, these have an LED brow and a large projector in the middle. The taillights, meanwhile, seem to have the same sparkly look as the E-Class. They also appear pretty deep and shine like jet fighter afterburners.
Engine choices for this relatively large crossover will most likely be of the 2-liter variety. Mercedes has yet to reveal the new version of its diesel engine that works with the MFA platform. But we're confident it will have at least two power outputs: 150 and 190 HP
, perfectly competing with BMW and the VW Group.
It's also possible that smaller displacement gasoline motors will be promoted, as well as a super-frugal 1.5-liter diesel from Renault. But will they all be matched to a twin-clutch or is the rumored automatic also on its way?