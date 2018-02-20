autoevolution
 

Mercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive Interior

20 Feb 2018, 21:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes is looking to have as many as ten cars based on the evolved version of its front-wheel-drive platform, and this one is going to be the most practical. It's called the GLB-Class and is currently undergoing winter testing.
16 photos
Mercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive InteriorMercedes GLB Taillights Revealed, Has Massive Interior
As the name suggests, the GLB will sit between the sporty GLA and the bigger GLC inside the ever-expanding Mercedes-Benz SUV range. It's based on what seems to be a larger version of the 2019 A-Class platform.

Obviously, the difference isn't as significant as the one between the MQB-based Golf hatch and Atlas SUV. But you can easily see how much room there is inside. The driver looks like he has about a foot of headroom and miles of legroom.

Rumors dating from last year suggested the GLB would be available with a 7-seat option, just like the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan. And after seeing it up close, we're sure that it will.

Obviously, the thing that separates a premium car from a regular one is design. So to sell lots of these, Mercedes will have to figure out how to balance rugged and luxurious aspects of the bodywork.

We see some cladding here, but also a large grille and some snazzy full-LED lights. At the front, these have an LED brow and a large projector in the middle. The taillights, meanwhile, seem to have the same sparkly look as the E-Class. They also appear pretty deep and shine like jet fighter afterburners.

Engine choices for this relatively large crossover will most likely be of the 2-liter variety. Mercedes has yet to reveal the new version of its diesel engine that works with the MFA platform. But we're confident it will have at least two power outputs: 150 and 190 HP, perfectly competing with BMW and the VW Group.

It's also possible that smaller displacement gasoline motors will be promoted, as well as a super-frugal 1.5-liter diesel from Renault. But will they all be matched to a twin-clutch or is the rumored automatic also on its way?
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB-Class spyshots winter testing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  