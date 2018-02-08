autoevolution
 

Mercedes GLB-Class Passes C63 Wagon During Testing

That one shot speaks volumes about how much the automotive industry has changed. The white wagon is what everybody said is "an awesome Mercedes" while the one wearing the camouflage is what they will actually buy.
What's the difference? Well, one is a hunkered down family car with a 6.3-liter V8 sending power to the back. There's no turbocharger, which is precisely why it sounds fantastic.

The GLB is a polar opposite; Its biggest engine is going to be a 2-liter will less than half the power of the C63 wagon. In some configurations, this SUV will send horsepower only to the front because it's based on the same platform as the 2019 A-Class.

Can you think of a company that produced two such radically different models? Exactly, it's BMW. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that both have two small crossovers based on FWD platforms and are taking a lot of flack for diluting the brand.

But the GLB is way more practical than both the BMW X1 and X2. German media is saying this vehicle is 4.6 meters long and capable of a 5+2 seating configuration. It will be a tight squeeze, but still possible.

The engine range is will strictly adhere to the EU6d emissions rules. We already know about the 1.5 diesel and the 224 HP version of the new 2-liter turbo. There's little chance of an AMG version of 190 and 252 gasoline engines will be available. It's possible that cheaper, less powerful models will have a solid rear axle, just like a SEAT Ateca.

There's also talk of a GLB plug-in hybrid and even an electric model called the EQ B. Prices are expected to start around €30,000 in Germany with deliveries taking place next year.

As we've said before, the styling of the GLB is boxy, with hints the G-Class. However, its upright crossover body also reminds everybody of the old GLK-Class.

