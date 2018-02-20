New Mercedes-Benz GLB Prototype Shows Sleek Production Headlights and Taillights

This time around, we've brought along a piece of spy footage that shows a new phase in the development of the newcomer, which, as its name implies, will be slotted in between the second-gen GLA and the GLC.
To be more precise, the GLB prototypes now sport the production headlights and taillights, even though the camouflage around the light clusters might still play a few tricks on us.
Speaking of which, if you're willing to look past the camo, there are two main sources for clues. The first is the just-released 2019 G-Class
, with the GLB expected to sport a "Baby G-Class" appearance. As for the second, this comes in the form of the 2012 Enege-G-Force Concept - we've added some photos of the design study to the image gallery above.
Underneath the skin, we'll find the MFA2 second-generation compact platform, which debuted on the 2019 A-Class and will also underpin the next-generation CLA and GLA, along with the 2019 A-Class Sedan
.
The three units that make up the engine range of the new A-Class will also be offered on the GLB. Thus, we'll receive the GLB 200, animated by a 1.33-liter turbo with 163 hp and 250 Nm and the GLB 250, delivering 224 hp and 350 Nm of torque.
On the diesel side of the lineup, we find the GLB 180, which offers 116 hp and 260 Nm. The expanded list of engines should also include a two-liter diesel, which is expected to be offered in two stages of tune, producing 150 and 190 hp.
The GLB could be introduced next year, which means we have plenty of time to get our hands on fresh details of the compact crossover.