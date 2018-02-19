Mercedes-Benz A-Class Rendered as Sexy Shooting Brake

Gordon Gekko said that greed is good, but it can also be bad. Sometimes, manufacturers develop way too many models and are hit by huge bills. That's why Mercedes-Benz recently cut the CLS Shooting Brake with plans to do the same to the CLA.

But it would undoubtedly have other attributes to merit is purchase. For example, the Mercedes badge is still one of the most desirable in the business, and you would also have access to the MBUX infotainment system. It would also be one of the safest and fastest cars in its class. But we believe that they will reconsider their decision on at least one of the models. You see, if the premium brand wants to compete in the compact car segment, it needs to acknowledge that everybody makes a wagon.Most of them are pretty sexy and sporty-looking. Think of the Ford Focus ST Wagon, Megane GT Grandtourer or Volkswagen Golf R Variant. Those are all pretty nice, and best of all, they cost a lot of money.So while the CLA might stick to its 4-door coupe roots, a Shooting Brake might be added to the A-Class range eventually. If you think about it, it makes a lot more sense than a 2-door coupe to rival the Audi TT, which Mercedes is also considering.What would that look like? Well, here's a rendering from Aksyonov Nikita , depicting the A-Class Shooting Brake from both the front and the back. We think his work is based on the A-Class sedan concept from last year's Shanghai Auto Show, not the production hatchback which just came out.While undoubtedly good-looking, the A-Class SB still wouldn't be as practical as its rivals. A sloping roof would compromise headroom in the back, while the trunk opening we see here is a little too small.But it would undoubtedly have other attributes to merit is purchase. For example, the Mercedes badge is still one of the most desirable in the business, and you would also have access to the MBUX infotainment system. It would also be one of the safest and fastest cars in its class.