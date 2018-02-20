New Mercedes-AMG A35 Spied Testing Electric Assistance for 300+ HP

When Mercedes-Benz kickstarted its compact offensive with the original A-Classmore than two decades ago, it didn't seem likely that the hatch would receive an AMG badge. Well, here we are, waiting for the fourth generation of the A-Class to be gifted with not one, but two Mercedes-AMG incarnations.

The fact that we'll get a pair of hot hatches is the only firm belief at the moment, while things get more complicated when it comes to the rest of the details.



For one thing, the A45's journey past 400 hp, which is inevitable, might see the range-topper going for the A50 badge. Nevertheless, we're here to focus on the spicy compact that will be slotted underneath the upcoming monster, namely the new A35 (for the record, Mercedes- AMG could always go for the A40 moniker).



Regardless of its badging, the newcomer will be a competitor for the Audi S3 and the M Performance of the FWD -based next-gen 1er might drop the M140i badging).



We've brought along a series of spyshots showing the new A35 completing extreme weather testing. The aero package of the newcomer won't be as aggressive as that of its big brother, actually sitting extremely close to the AMG Line offered for the standard A-Class.



As for the motivation, the A35 will mix at least 300 horses with an all-wheel-drive system that will hopefully feel less FWD-biased than that of the outgoing A45.



While the engine compartment of the newcomer will host a two-liter turbo, the rumor mill talks about goodies such as an electric compressor to kill the turbo lag and even an EQ Boost system offering 10 kW of electric assistance and turning the car into a hybrid hot hatch.



