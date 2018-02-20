autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Four-Door Strips to Show Hot Rod Camo

20 Feb 2018, 16:35 UTC ·
by
Not even a year after being previewed by the gorgeously painted Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, its production version is getting ready to be unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
To celebrate the upcoming premiere, which is apparently set to happen on March 6, Mercedes-Benz decided to adorn one of the nonsensically named GT Coupe four-door prototypes with a hot rod-inspired camouflage attire.

The yellow-green flaming job really makes the lines of the rakish fastback stand out, making it look a lot slimmer than it really is.

For reference, in some of the spy photos found in the adjacent gallery, you can also check out a Porsche Panamera, which was obviously brought in for benchmarking purposes. Next to it, the upcoming 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe seems a bit longer and definitely taller.

In turn, this should mean that the AMG may offer a bit more room than its Porsche arch-rival, without sacrificing the cool look of its sloping roofline and the extra wide hips at the back.

Speaking of the model's design, apart from the name and one of the engines to be available, that is where the similarities with the more logically named Mercedes-AMG GT will end.

Based on the MRA platform, just like the E-Class W213 and the CLS C257, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will therefore not use a transaxle transmission, mainly for cost reasons. This is also because all GT Coupes four-doors will be AWD, using the same 4Matic+ system as the bonkers E63S.

At the start of production, there should be three engines available, two of which consisting of two versions of the M177 4.0-liter V8 found in other AMG offerings. The third engine option will be a “53” model, powered by the same 3.0-liter inline-six with mild-hybrid capabilities from the recently revealed E 53 and CLS 53.

Later on in the production cycle, a downright monster of a powertrain will up the ante on the lineup. Pairing the twin-turbocharged V8 with electric power will give the most menacing GT Coupe around 800 horsepower and slingshot, sub 3.0-second 0-60 times.
