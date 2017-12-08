2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Spied with Big Wing, Gets Closer to Production

autoevolution
When Mercedes-Benz recently introduced the third generation of the CLS, many asked themselves about the reasons behind the various limitations of the otherwise shining newcomer. And while the polarising rear end of the 2018 CLS is obviously a subjective matter, there's a clear reason behind the (expected) lack of V8 firepower. We're referring to the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door.
Despite its nameplate, which, by the way, is provisional, the Affalterbach-engineered four-door coupe has more in common with the CLS than it has with the GT supercar, at least as far as the platform sitting underneath the camouflaged skin is concerned.

Of course, the CLS and the GT Four-Door will feel like totally different animals, with Mercedes-AMG engineers currently completing the final stages of testing in order to assure this conclusion stands. And you can check out a prototype of the upcoming beast in the piece of footage below, which shows the machine testing with a generous rear spoiler. Oh, and let's not forget that Panamericana front grille lurking under the camo.

Truth be told, the probably-active aero element we're talking about is a neccesity, since we're talking about a vehicle packing impressive firepower.

For one thing, the concept prefigurating the lavish sprinter mixed a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. The result is an all-wheel-drive (think: torque vectoring) velocity behemoth making use of 816 hp.

Those willing to skip the gas-electric setup will be able to opt for at least one internal combustion-only version, which should offer around 600 hp. The rumor mill also talks about a... civilian incarnation of the car that could arrive later on, which should be animated by an inline-six powertrain featuring mild-hybrid tech.

The German automotive producer will introduce the production version of the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door next year, with March's Geneva Motor Show being one of the likely venues for the public debut of the family-friendly beast.

