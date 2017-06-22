autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Looks Bigger Than Panamera, Overtakes CLE/CLS on 'Ring

This next spy video is of the short and really sweet variety. As the Mercedes-AMG peeps continue to test their exclusive 4-door at the Nurburgring, it mingles with the Porsche Panamera and one of its sister cars, the 2018 CLE/CLS-Class.
But first, let's enjoy the sights and sounds of the V8-powered four-door coupe leaving its parking area. The noise it makes reminds us of a squadron of ME-109 Messerschmitt fighters taking off for a bomber-hunting story. It's scary and exciting, like looking at a nearby lion.

With a soundtrack like that, it's no wonder the driver of the slower CLE/CLS prototype immediately got out of the way. Both are supposed to have almost the same kind of body style, but one looks like Tom Cruise after a workout and the other like The Rock in a suit.

Since the Panamera sedan has already been launched, this particular Stuttgart creation might be there for benchmarking. But comparing the proportions of the two seems to suggest that the Mercedes-AMG GT Foor-Door is way wider. That's surprising because never has somebody looked at the Panamera and said: "Boy, that's way too small."

Despite being called the same as the dedicated sportscar, it's likely that the four-door will use the same MRA platform as the replacement for the CLS. However, one has a regular trunk and the other a liftback. Plus, the AMG people will put a hell of a lot more power in the GT four-door.

And it's likely that the GT will put the powertrain it had as a concept into production: a combination of twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 combined with at least one electric motor sending power to all four wheels. The Panamera already has something similar. It's called the Turbo S E-Hybrid, and it's second only to the 918 in power and performance.

