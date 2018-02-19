Mercedes-Benz EQC Spotted in Traffic, Production-Ready Model Expected in Geneva

The electric vehicle revolution is about to kick off, with Mercedes-Benz being one of the automakers determined to electrify our daily drivers. Following hardly successful proposals such as the B-Class EV or the SLS AMG E-Cell, the three-pointed star has decided to reinvent its electron juice sipping activities, coming up with the EQ (Electric Intelligence) sub-brand for the purpose.

And since we've spied multiple prototypes of the EQC testing this year, we're expecting this to be the production-ready model that bows at the Swiss venue.



Meanwhile, we've brought along a fresh piece of spy footage that shows an EQC test car doing its thing in Stuttgart traffic.



The EQ models will ride on a dedicated modular platform wearing the MEA (Modular Electric Architecture) nameplate. As is the case with other EVs, the architecture holds the batteries in the floor, thus lowering the center of gravity, while being able to accommodate an electric motor for each axle.



As for the battery, the German automotive producer has let it slip that this will offer over 70 KWh, thus delivering a driving range of more than 300 miles per charge.



Since the Geneva event opens its doors to the press on March 6, we don't have too much waiting to do until getting to know MB's electric proposal.



Mercedes-Benz showrooms are set to welcome the EQC in the first part of next year, which means that American customers should receive this as a 2020 model.



We have to keep in mind that the competition is getting fiercer by the season, thanks to models such as the Audi e-tron, the BMW iX3, the



