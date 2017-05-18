autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept First Ride Reveals the Germans Mean EV Business

 
18 May 2017, 9:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
At last year's Paris Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz announced it was intensifying its EV efforts by launching a new sub-brand called EQ (you know, like an IQ but with an E) that was to number up to ten different models by 2025.
The moment was given even more weight by the introduction of the Generation EQ Concept car, an all-electric SUV that should become the first of the bunch to hit production as soon (or as late, depending on how you look at the problem) 2019.

Mercedes-Benz claimed the EQ Concept featured a lot of traits that would be carried over to the production version, with the blue neon lights at the front being one of them. This solution is seen as a good way of making a smooth transition from the designs incorporating a radiator grille we've seen over the past century to the new status quo which doesn't require one anymore.

Well, it remains to be seen how much of the futuristic SUV will still be found on the actual vehicle we'll be able to buy, but one thing is certain: the EQ isn't your typical dark-windowed show car: not only does it have a complete interior, but it actually drives.

A journalist from the British magazine Autocar had the chance to ride in the passenger seat, and while the impressions you can get by seating beside the driver are limited, they're still more than the rest of us can muster.

As you would expect from a car at this stage of development, not everything is sorted out at the moment. The 21-inch wheels and a suspension system that's still in work meant there was no suppleness to the ride, something Mercedes is definitely going to address for the final product.

The powertrain is still a partial mystery, but we do know it gets two electric motors that develop a combined power of over 400 hp. The system is said to be able to switch the power from one axle to another at will. It's too early for performance figures but the electric SUV should reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in less than five seconds.

When it does enter production, the EQ Concept will be named EQ C, mirroring the nomenclature of Mercedes-Benz's traditional line of products. That means future models include an EQ A, an EQ E, and the range-topping EQ S.

But if the EQ Concept was less than impressive on the road, the same can't be said about its interior. The quality of the design and finishing are said to be on the same level as an upper-scale production Mercedes, and apart from an awkward seating position that will change, there isn't much that leaves to be desired.

Mercedes-Benz is investing a lot of money and effort into its upcoming EQ line, and the results can already be seen. With Audi's e-tron and Jaguar's I-Pace just around the corner - not to mention the Tesla Model X leading the way - Mercedes-Benz's EQ C can't come a moment too soon. And it looks like it won't be long until it arrives, and does so in style.
generation eq concept Mercedes-Benz concept electric electric SUV Mercedes-Benz EQ
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74