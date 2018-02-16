Mercedes-Benz EV Offensive to Start in Geneva with Production-Ready EQC

After stalling things with the Tesla-powered (but nowhere near Tesla-fast) B-Class EV, Mercedes-Benz is finally going to show us its first electric vehicle designed from the ground up as such.

The text also announces the introduction of 22 kW onboard chargers for the European versions of the smart electric drive models starting March 28. That means provided the right charging station is used, the small EV's battery could be topped off much quicker, making its limited range less of a downside. The company has always been quite open about the timeline of its new EQ range, saying it would debut with the EQC crossover, followed by the EQA hatchback. Both of these have already been previewed by their own concept versions, giving us a slightly more futuristic taste of what lies ahead.The Generation EQ Concept was actually the vehicle used to launch the whole sub-brand at the Paris show in 2016, pointing toward Mercedes-Benz's promised entry into the EV industry with both feet, so to speak.It was a sleek design, something the test car spotted just over a week ago shows has been kept for the production version as well. Like the rest of the new wave of battery-powered vehicles from major manufacturers, it marks the departure from the oddly-shaped "look at me, I'm so different" initial designs, and ushers in a new era of normality and, sometimes, even sexiness.Mercedes-Benz has published its entire lineup for the upcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and while the series-production EQC will find it hard to hold the headlines considering the four-door Mercedes-GT Coupe will also have its debut (while the new G-Class his European one), it sure signals an important moment for the German company.Despite what we said earlier about Mercedes-Benz 's frankness about its EQ range, the press release doesn't specify which electric model will make its debut at the Swiss show. While we strongly doubt there's a surprise in store for us - especially after seeing the EQC out and about - the possibility is always open.The text also announces the introduction of 22 kW onboard chargers for the European versions of the smart electric drive models starting March 28. That means provided the right charging station is used, the small EV's battery could be topped off much quicker, making its limited range less of a downside.