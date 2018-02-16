autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz EV Offensive to Start in Geneva with Production-Ready EQC

16 Feb 2018, 11:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
After stalling things with the Tesla-powered (but nowhere near Tesla-fast) B-Class EV, Mercedes-Benz is finally going to show us its first electric vehicle designed from the ground up as such.
12 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied
The company has always been quite open about the timeline of its new EQ range, saying it would debut with the EQC crossover, followed by the EQA hatchback. Both of these have already been previewed by their own concept versions, giving us a slightly more futuristic taste of what lies ahead.

The Generation EQ Concept was actually the vehicle used to launch the whole sub-brand at the Paris show in 2016, pointing toward Mercedes-Benz's promised entry into the EV industry with both feet, so to speak.

It was a sleek design, something the test car spotted just over a week ago shows has been kept for the production version as well. Like the rest of the new wave of battery-powered vehicles from major manufacturers, it marks the departure from the oddly-shaped "look at me, I'm so different" initial designs, and ushers in a new era of normality and, sometimes, even sexiness.

Mercedes-Benz has published its entire lineup for the upcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and while the series-production EQC will find it hard to hold the headlines considering the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will also have its debut (while the new G-Class his European one), it sure signals an important moment for the German company.

Despite what we said earlier about Mercedes-Benz's frankness about its EQ range, the press release doesn't specify which electric model will make its debut at the Swiss show. While we strongly doubt there's a surprise in store for us - especially after seeing the EQC out and about - the possibility is always open.

The text also announces the introduction of 22 kW onboard chargers for the European versions of the smart electric drive models starting March 28. That means provided the right charging station is used, the small EV's battery could be topped off much quicker, making its limited range less of a downside.
2020 mercedes-benz eqc mercedes-benz eqc Mercedes-Benz EQ 2018 Geneva Motor Show EQ electric EV
press release
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  